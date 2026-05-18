‘I’m Trapped Bro, Will Call When Time Is Right’: Last Message Of Noida Woman Found Dead In Bhopal

A 33-year-old woman identified as Twisha Sharma was found dead in Bhopal on May 12. Her last messages have now surfaced, pointing to signs of anxiety, emotional distress and a sense of being “trapped” in the days before her death.

“I am trapped, bro. Bas tu mat phasna,” which roughly translates to, “Just don’t get yourself trapped.” “Can’t talk much. I’ll call when the time is right,” Twisha wrote to her friend Minakshi on Instagram.

“I am worried about you, Tuktuk. I love you. I love you so much. I am with you,” read Minakshi’s reply.

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"The entire system is pitted against us. An attempt is being made to cover up," Twisha's father said in a video message.

Twisha, originally from Noida, was found hanging at her husband Samarth Singh's house in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Singh is a lawyer. The two had met on a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025, India Today reported.

After her death, her family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal, demanding a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi. They said her body had remained in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary for five days.

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment against her husband, Samarth Singh, and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

Twisha's family has accused both of murder. They also expressed concern that their influence could affect the local police probe, claiming the accused had already secured anticipatory bail.