CNG Price Rises By ₹3/Kg, Touches ₹94 In Bhopal, After Petrol And Diesel

CNG Price Rises By ₹3 Per Kg, Touches ₹94 In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After petrol and diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) has also become costlier in Madhya Pradesh from Sunday. The price has been increased by Rs 3 per kg, taking the CNG rate to around Rs 94 per kg in Bhopal.

Three companies, Think Gas, GAIL and Avantika, supply CNG across the state. Think Gas caters to Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha and nearby districts, while Avantika supplies CNG in the Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior divisions. GAIL also operates in several districts, including Raisen.

This is the second CNG price hike in the Bhopal region within two months. Earlier, rates were increased by nearly Rs 2 per kg. With the latest revision, CNG has become costlier by around Rs5 per kg in just two months.

Petrol Pump Dealers Association president Ajay Singh said, “CNG prices have been increased by Rs 3 per kg. The price has now reached around Rs94 per kg. There are 35 CNG stations at locations including MANIT, Neelbad, Hoshangabad Road and Bairagarh Road, where the revised rates are now applicable.”