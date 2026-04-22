Over Dozen Trains Passing Via Bhopal Division Diverted, Rescheduled Due To Yard Remodeling Work At Prayagraj Junction

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty trains operating via the Bhopal Division will be diverted due to yard remodeling work at Prayagraj Junction railway station under the North Central Railway.

These trains will run through Prayagraj Chheoki railway station instead of their current route via Prayagraj Junction from their respective dates of departure.

During the block period, a temporary halt of two minutes has also been provided at Prayagraj Chheoki station for these diverted trains.

The details are as follows:

1. Train No. 15560 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Express, dated April 24.

2. Train No. 15559 Darbhanga – Ahmedabad Express, dated April 29.

3. Train No. 15018 Gorakhpur – Lokmanya Tilak Express, from April 25 to April 30.

4. Train No. 15017 Lokmanya Tilak – Gorakhpur Express, from April 24 to April 29.

5. Train No. 15267 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Express, dated April 25.

6. Train No. 15268 Lokmanya Tilak – Raxaul Express, dated April 27.

7. Train No. 11033 Pune – Darbhanga Express, dated April 29.

8. Train No. 11034 Darbhanga – Pune Express, dated April 24.

9. Train No. 01025 Dadar – Ballia Special, from April 24 to April 29.

10. Train No. 01027 Dadar – Gorakhpur Special, from April 24 to April 29

11. Train No. 01026 Ballia – Dadar Special, from April 25 onwards April 30.

12. Train No. 01028 Gorakhpur–Dadar Special, dated April 25 to April 30.

13. Train No. 22131 Pune–Banaras Express, dated April 27.

14. Train No. 22132 Banaras–Pune Express, dated April 29.

15. Train No. 11060 Chhapra–Lokmanya Tilak Express, dated April 30

16. Train No. 18609 Ranchi–Lokmanya Tilak Express, dated April 29

17. Train No. 18610 Lokmanya Tilak–Ranchi Express, dated April 24.

18. Train No. 19421 Ahmedabad–Patna Express, dated April 26.

19. Train No. 19422 Patna–Ahmedabad Express, dated April 28

20. Train No. 11072 Ballia–Lokmanya Tilak Express, dated April 30, will operate via Janghai–Lucknow–Kanpur Central–Bhimsen–Veerangana Rani Lakshmibai Jhansi–Bina, instead of its current route of Janghai–Prayag–Prayagraj–Manikpur–Katni Murwara–Bina.

Due to yard remodeling and non-interlocking work at Prayagraj Junction railway station under North Central Railway, major traffic blocks are being implemented between April 24 and April 30, 2026.

As a result, around 21–35 trains will be diverted, short-terminated, or rescheduled during this period.

The work is part of preparations to upgrade railway infrastructure ahead of the Mahakumbh.