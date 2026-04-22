Accept Congress' Demand For Reservation For Women On 543 Seats, Says National Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak In Bhopal

Accept Congress' Demand For Reservation For Women On 543 Seats, Says National Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said that the women's quota Bill was not defeated in Parliament but was unanimously passed in 2023 and remains a law today.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Nayak said Modi government failed to implement it for three years. "Modi ji, you have one more chance. If you truly want to improve your anti-women image, accept Congress's demand of reservation for women in the current 543- Lok Sabha seat structure," she said.

Nayak said this law should be implemented in the upcoming monsoon session and women from backward classes should also receive a one-third share.

"No matter how many obstacles Modi puts in the way, no matter how many ifs and buts he imposes, the Congress party and its president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are adamant that they will ensure 33% reservation for women," Nayak said.

She added the party would not allow women from the Dalit, tribal, and backward classes to be deprived of their right to reservation.