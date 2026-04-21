Kalagram In Bhopal To Be Built Entirely With Assamese Bamboo, Eco-friendly Cultural Hub Planned | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eco-friendly Kalagram, coming up on a one-acre land adjacent to Bharat Bhavan will be entirely made of bamboo. Bambusa Balcooa, a bamboo species from Assam, will be used in its construction. Balacooa is a strong and thick-walled bamboo species and is used in construction due to its high biomass and durability.

Costing Rs 15.77 crore, Kalagram will have no permanent structure due to National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms. It will have a low-height boundary wall so that the view of Upper Lake is not blocked. Only eco-friendly material will be used for construction. It will also be ensured that it blends with the architecture of Bharat Bhavan.

The foundation and stone work is over. Next, pathways will be laid and landscaping will be done. After that, artisans from Nagpur will commence the construction of the bamboo superstructure. The work is expected to be completed by October or November 2026. The project is being executed by Madhya Pradesh State Tourism and Development Corporation (MPSTDC). Kalagram has been designed by Puneet Sohail, an architect from Delhi.

According to MPSTDC official, Kalagram will have no permanent structure in keeping with NGT norms for no-construction zones around Upper Lake, a Ramsar site. Reinforced concrete cement work will be limited to the plinth level and all the structures above the ground would be temporary and made of bamboo with an iron frame.

It will have space for temporary galleries and workshops for artistes. It will also have an open-to-air theatre, place for holding workshops and meetings, studios and other sections. It will serve as a centre for collection and display of traditional paintings of Madhya Pradesh.

It will have a 500-seater amphitheatre and a sculpted garden. There will be open and covered studios for different performing and visual arts. It will also have a kid zone where children would be able to learn painting and craft. Tribal artistes from across the state will be invited to Kalagram to hone their creativity under guidance of senior artistes.