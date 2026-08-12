Over 88,000 EVs Subsidised In Madhya Pradesh In Financial Year 2025-26 Under The PM E-DRIVE Scheme | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 88,209 electric vehicles were subsidised in Madhya Pradesh during the financial year 2025-26 under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, according to the Ministry of Heavy Industries. During the same period, 94,277 electric vehicles were deployed across the state.

However, Madhya Pradesh did not receive any electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE scheme during the financial year.

The ministry also clarified that it does not centrally maintain details of the total demand incentives disbursed directly to vehicle purchasers or original equipment manufacturers operating delivery chains within the state.

The central government has undertaken several initiatives to promote clean-energy mobility across India, including Tier-II and Tier-III cities and towns in Madhya Pradesh.

Before PM E-DRIVE, the government implemented the FAME India Phase-II scheme from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024, with a budgetary allocation of Rs 11,500 crore.

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The scheme supported electric two-, three- and four-wheelers, electric buses and public charging infrastructure. Around 16.72 lakh EVs were supported under FAME-II, while 6,862 electric buses were sanctioned nationwide, of which 5,299 had been deployed by July 31, 2026.

The scheme also allocated Rs 912.50 crore for public charging infrastructure.

The government has also focused on strengthening domestic EV manufacturing through Production Linked Incentive schemes.

The PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components, notified in September 2021, carries an outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, while the PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell battery storage has an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

PM E-DRIVE, notified on September 29, 2024, has a total budget of Rs 10,900 crore and aims to subsidise around 28.30 lakh EVs across segments.

Of the Rs 4,391 crore allocated for 14,028 electric buses, 14,000 were allocated nationwide, while Rs 2,000 crore was earmarked for public charging infrastructure.

The government has also reduced GST on EVs and chargers to 5 per cent and introduced measures such as green licence plates and permit exemptions to encourage adoption.