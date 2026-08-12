Bhopal Comes To Standstill After Heavy Rain, Waterlogging Triggers Traffic Jams | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal came to stand still after heavy rainfall occurred on Tuesday leading to waterlogging and traffic jam.

Heavy rain battered Bhopal in the evening leading to waterlogging on roads and traffic jam-like conditions for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Traffic jam occurred on Hoshangabad Road, Board office, Jyoti Talkies, 1100 Quarters and Kolar.

Similarly, in Old Bhopal, traffic jams as well as waterlogging on roads were reported in Itwara, Nadra Bus stand, Jumerati and others.

Torrential rain led to an increase in the water level of Upper Lake in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Three-feet water has increased in last two days, according to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Superintending Engineer Udit Garg. The recorded water level was 1663.20ft while its Full Tank Level (FTL) is 1666.8ft.

Motorists had to wade through waterlogged roads in many areas. Torrential rain led to a traffic jam on Hoshangabad Road. Vehicles remain stranded in rain.

A similar traffic jam was at Jyoti Talkies and Board Office where vehicles remained stranded in the rain. From Board Office to Chetak Bridge at Jyoti Talkies, the entire stretch was waterlogged.

Waterlogging was reported in Shiv Nagar, Oriya Basti and other gas victims colonies.

These colonies also faced the brunt of waterlogging on Monday after rainwater gushed in their houses and shops. In Aishbag, which is mostly low-lying, rainwater entered houses, posing problems for the residents.

Similarly, in Jumerati in Old Bhopal, traders faced waterlogging on roads affecting the entire wholesale market.

At Hanuman Mandir, 1100 quarter, motorists had to wade through heavy waterlogged road, leading to a long traffic jam of vehicles specially four wheelers.

Similarly, waterlogging was seen at RCVP Noronha Academy and Alpana Tiraha (Hamidia Road).

In Kolar, many areas remained waterlogged for the second consecutive day. Waterlogging was reported in low-lying colonies and apartment basements due to overflowing local drains and unfinished civic infrastructure.

The most affected areas include Lalita Nagar, Nayapura, Mandakini Colony, Sarvdham Colony and parts of Kolar Road. Besides, traffic jams led to chaos on roads in the Kolar area.