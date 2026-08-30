Over 50 Men Fire At Earthen Pots During Morena Fair, Viral VIDEO Triggers Police Probe | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing more than 50 armed men shooting at earthen pots during a traditional fair in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district has gone viral on social media on Sunday, prompting a police investigation.

The incident reportedly took place in Parsota village under the Joura police station area during a Bhujariya fair organised a day after Raksha Bandhan.

In the video, around 50 to 60 men can be seen sitting near a pond with guns. Earthen pots were placed on the opposite side of the pond, and the participants took turns aiming and firing at them.

The pots shattered after being hit by bullets, while villagers present at the spot cheered and watched the unusual competition. Some participants were reportedly carrying licensed firearms.

#WATCH | 50 Men Shoot Bullets To Break Earthen Pots At Morena Fair During Raksha Bandhan Tradition; Video Goes Viral #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/TDVLWrcpOV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 30, 2026

An old local tradition

Residents said the pot-shooting competition is not new and has been organised in Parsota village for several years. It is reportedly held during Bhujariya and Raksha Bandhan as a local tradition and a test of shooting skills.

Similar events are also said to be organised in some parts of the Chambal region, including Sheopur, where pots are placed near ponds or rivers and participants shoot at them.

However, the viral video has raised questions over whether permission was obtained from the administration and whether firearms could legally be used during such a public gathering.

Police begin investigation

Joura police station in-charge SI Pankaj Yadav said police had received the video and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the people seen in the footage.

Police are also checking whether the organisers had obtained permission and whether the firearms were used in accordance with the law.

According to police, an administrative team had visited Parsota village under the Chief Minister’s Jansamvad initiative. Officials suspect the shooting competition may have been held after the team left, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The village sarpanch and some residents have been called to the police station for questioning.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.