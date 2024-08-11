Viral Video: Woman Found Scrubbing Guns In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena District; Cops Unearth Illegal Gun Factory | FP Photo

Morena/Chambal (Madhya Pradesh): An illegal gun factory was uncovered in Morena, a district in the Chambal region, after a viral video surfaced showing a woman cleaning guns with a brush.

The video led the police to raid the location, revealing the illicit operation of manufacturing illegal guns in the district. The incident took place in Ganeshpura village under Mahua Police Station jurisdiction in Morena district.

In the video, the woman is seen scrubbing guns with a brush to polish them. As the video got viral, it reached the cognizance of the police. Following the verification of the video, the police conducted a raid and arrested the woman's husband, Shakti Kapoor Sakhwar, and her father-in-law, Biharilal.

#WATCH | Video Shows Woman Cleaning Guns At Alleged Illegal Gun Factory In Morena; Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested

Father-in-law sent to jail, husband under interrogation

During the raid, the police found a 315 bore double-barrel gun, a 315 bore pistol, a 32 bore pistol, and several partially finished weapons. They also discovered materials and tools used in the manufacture of these illegal arms.

Mahua Police Station In-charge Pawan Bhadauria reported that the suspects had been operating the factory for approximately six months. The two accused were presented in the Ambah court. Biharilal was sent to jail, while Shakti Kapoor was placed under police custody for one day. The police are currently interrogating him to find out where the illegal weapons were distributed. An Arms Act case has been registered against them.