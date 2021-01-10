Over 50% Covid-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh found in Bhopal and Indore

BHOPAL: More than 50 per cent positive cases in Madhya Pradesh are still to be found in Bhopal and Indore. Indore has 2,328 corona-active cases, while Bhopal has 1,978 active cases, while the state has 7,823 active cases. However, the four major cities contribute 64 per cent of the total active cases of the state. Gwalior and Jabalpur have 247 and 452 cases, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh reported 620 corona-positive cases, pushing its tally to 248,597 and toll to 3,711 with 10 news deaths. While a total of 237,063 are cured cases at the state level, 816 patients were cured in a single day. The corona-positive rate is 2.4 per cent with 25,229 samples were sent for testing, while 172 samples were rejected at the time of testing.