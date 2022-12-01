Over 47 K children severely malnourished in MP: NHM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 47,500 children have been identified as suffering from Severe Acute Malnourishment (SAM) in Madhya Pradesh while congenital malformation has been identified in 8,430 children in the state, according to National Health Mission (NHM).

NHM MD Priyanka Das said, “from July to September 2022, Dastak campaign was conducted across the state. Dastak campaign is run twice a year during July-August (diarrhoea-peak months) and December-January (pneumonia-peak months).”

She was addressing a programme related to “SAANS” (Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully) and Dastak campaign on Thursday.

She further said, “In the first phase of Dastak Abhiyan, during July-August 2022, a total of 83.31 lakh children's information was digitised and 80.63 lakh children were screened and severe malnutrition was found in 47,585 of these children. Out of severely malnourished children, 13,919 children were admitted to nutrition rehabilitation centers and provided treatment. Congenital malformations have been identified in 8,430 children.”

A total of 62.07 lakh children were screened for anaemia through the digital haemoglobinometer during Dastak Abhiyan. Iron folic acid was provided to 29.16 lakh children. Blood transfusion was provided to 4,300 children. Vitamin A medicine was given to 71.09 lakh children, NHM added.

“SAANS” campaign has been started to prevent deaths due to pneumonia in children. Pneumonia is the main cause of death among children. From 12 November 2022 to 28 February 2023, a breathing campaign is being run to prevent deaths due to pneumonia in children born in the state up to 5 years, the NHM MD added.