Over 30 Devotees Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Maihar Pilgrims Overturns In MP’s Panna

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Over thirty devotees, including women and children, were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims returning from Maihar overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Panna on Friday.

The vehicle overturned while the driver reportedly tried to avoid an oncoming truck in Madhya Pradesh's Panna.

The accident occurred on the Pahidkhera-Kalinjar Valley road under the jurisdiction of Brijpur Police and Pahidkhera Police in Panna District.

According to report, the devotees were residents of Padhara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district and were returning after visiting Maihar.

The tractor-trolley reportedly overturned following the sudden moment, leaving several passengers injured.

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After receiving information about the accident, teams from Dial 112, Brijpur Police and Pahidkhera Police reached the spot and launched a relief and rescue operation.

With the assistance of local residents, police shifted the injured to Panna District Hospital using pickups and other available vehicles.

The injured were brought to the hospital for medical treatment. Given the large number of casualties, arrangements were strengthened at the district hospital to provide immediate medical care.

Four-doctor team formed

A special team of four doctors has been constituted at Panna District Hospital to treat the injured devotees. Medical staff are monitoring the condition of those admitted and providing necessary treatment.

Among the injured, 22-year-old Abhiman Singh reportedly sustained serious injuries. Doctors are treating him along with the other injured passengers.

Police officials are gathering further information about the accident and the circumstances that led to the tractor-trolley overturning.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety on the Pahidkhera-Kalinjar Valley route, particularly when heavy vehicles and passenger vehicles use the road simultaneously.