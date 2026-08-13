Independence Day Security Tightened As RPF, GRP Conduct Joint Intensive Drive At Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen and ensure security arrangements within railway premises ahead of the upcoming Independence Day, a special intensive security drive was jointly conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

During the drive, Inspector KS Rawat, Assistant Sub-Inspector DS Dubey and RPF personnel, along with Rani Kamlapati GRP Station In-charge Amit Sharma and his police team, conducted a thorough inspection of various critical and sensitive locations within the station premises. Special surveillance was maintained at locations including the station premises, reservation office, Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centre, circulating area and parcel office.

As part of the security drive, porters and auto-rickshaw drivers operating at the station were gathered and given specific instructions. They were directed to immediately inform the RPF or GRP if they spotted any suspicious person, unclaimed object or unusual activity within or around the station premises, so that necessary security measures could be taken in time.

Additionally, vehicles parked on the station premises and in parking areas were thoroughly inspected. No unclaimed or suspicious vehicles were found during the check.

In view of Independence Day, special vigilance is being maintained at the station, with passenger safety being the top priority. Passenger luggage and belongings are being screened using baggage scanners and handheld metal detectors. Continuous monitoring of the movement of passengers and other individuals within the station premises is also being carried out.

The RPF and GRP have appealed to passengers to keep a close watch on their luggage and valuables. Passengers have been advised not to touch or approach any unclaimed objects. They should immediately report any such object, suspicious person or suspicious activity to the RPF or GRP.

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that, in light of Independence Day, the railway administration is continuing special vigilance, surveillance and inspection drives at railway stations and on trains to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience for passengers.