'Civic Sense Badhane Ki Zaroorat Hai,' Stresses Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra As Content Creator Spots Him At Famous ITH | VIDEO | Instagram (Ravi Meena)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A casual stop at the famous ITH turned into a conversation on youth, civic sense and road safety when Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra was spotted by content creator Ravi Meena while enjoying the weather.

Mishra had stopped at the popular spot to take in the view and observe the activity around him. Speaking to Meena, he said, “Mujhe bohot accha lag lag raha hai. Bohot acci jagan hai. Yahan chachal pahal ka mahual rehta hai or ye bhi pata chalta rehta hai ki humare jo sheher ka yuva hai wo kya baat kar raha hai, uske man me kya chal raha hai. Ye sab bhi humare liye zaroori hai. Aur accha nazara lene bhi utar gaye.”

“(I am feeling very good. It is a very nice place. There is always a lively atmosphere here, and we also get to know what the youth of our city are talking about and what is on their minds. All this is important for us. And I also got down to enjoy the beautiful view).”

The interaction also touched upon two government campaigns conducted in Bhopal - ‘Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0’ and ‘Sadak Suraksha’. Meena raised the campaigns while speaking with the Collector, who used the opportunity to stress the importance of road safety and responsible behaviour among citizens.

“Both these issues are very important. Not many people in the city wear helmets regularly. My request to everyone is to please wear a helmet. When an accident happens, it is the helmet that saves you,” Mishra said.

However, the Collector said road safety cannot depend only on government rules, fines or enforcement. He stressed that civic sense has to come from within, especially when people are making choices that directly affect their own safety and that of their families.

“No matter how many rules, regulations and laws we make, or how many challans we issue and penalties we impose, it will not make much difference. Civic sense should come from within people. You are doing this for yourself, for your family and for your society,” he said.

Mishra also said, “Agar hum sarkar se itni cheezon ki maang rakhte hain, itni cheezon chahte hain to sarkaar ki boli gayi baaton ko hume bhi manna chahiye. Koi galat baat to boli nahi jaa rahi hai. Somehow, aaj ke sheher ke negrikon me ye jo bhav hai civic sense ka, mai manta hu ki usko hume thoda aur badhane ki zaroorat hai.”

“(If we expect so many things from the government and want so many things from it, then we should also follow what the government is asking us to do. Nothing wrong is being asked of us),” he said.

He added that Bhopal needs to further strengthen the sense of civic responsibility among its citizens.

“Somehow, I believe that the sense of civic responsibility among the citizens of today's city needs to be strengthened further,” Mishra said.

The interaction highlighted a different kind of connection between the administration and young citizens - one that happens outside formal meetings and government offices. Content creators, who regularly engage with young audiences and understand conversations happening online and on the streets, can also become a bridge between citizens and the administration.

Mishra's spontaneous interaction with Meena showed how such informal conversations can open space for discussions on issues that matter to young people, while also allowing the administration to communicate its message in a more direct and relatable way.