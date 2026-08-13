Madhya Pradesh August 13, 2026, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Eastern Districts From Friday; Balaghat On Orange Alert | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After bringing heavy rain to western Madhya Pradesh, a strong monsoon system is now expected to become active over the eastern parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 3-day heavy rain alert for districts in the Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions from Friday.

Weather expected on Thursday

Before that, heavy rain is likely in Shivpuri and Sheopur on Thursday. The IMD said these two districts could receive 4 inches or more of rain in the next 24 hours.

Light to heavy rain is also expected in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

IMD Bhopal | Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, Khargone received the highest rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours, recording 8.1 inches. Khandwa received 5.5 inches, while Guna recorded 4.6 inches. Bhopal received 70.6 mm, or 2.8 inches, of rain.

Heavy rain was also recorded in Dhar, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Datia, Ujjain, Sidhi and Indore, along with several other parts of the state.

Weather experts said a low-pressure area and the monsoon trough are currently active over the state. Another trough is passing through the southern parts of Madhya Pradesh, leading to rain over the past 48 hours.

The systems will continue to affect the state on Thursday. Another low-pressure area is expected to become active in the coming days and is likely to bring more rain to eastern Madhya Pradesh.

Weather affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

Despite the recent showers, rainfall remains below normal in 43 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The eastern parts of the state, including the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, have received up to 19% less rain than normal.

Several districts, including Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh and Umaria, have recorded rainfall deficits ranging from 5% to 52%.

In western Madhya Pradesh, districts such as Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Betul, Datia, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Morena, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Shajapur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Vidisha have received 4% to 46% less rainfall than normal.

At present, only Bhopal, Guna, Sehore, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Anuppur, Bhind, Burhanpur, Dewas, Barwani, Khandwa and Khargone have recorded above-normal rainfall.

Weather in next 2 days

August 14

Heavy Rain: Katni, Sidhi, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat are under a heavy rain alert.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

August 15

Heavy Rain Balaghat is under an orange alert for extremely heavy rain.

Singrauli, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Narsinghpur and Seoni are under a heavy rain alert.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Mauganj, Maihar, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.