World Organ Donation Day: MP’s Organ Donation Contribution Remains Below 2% Despite 50-Fold Rise | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has witnessed an almost 50-fold jump in body and cornea donation in last one decade. However, the state still lags behind in organ donation, particularly skin donation.

According to official data, the contribution of Madhya Pradesh to the national organ transplant pool has been very low.

In 2023, the state accounted for only 1.6% of the 16,542 organ transplant procedures performed in India. In 2022, the state contributed just 4.5% of all cadaveric transplants nationwide.

Experts said that misconceptions and lack of awareness were the key reasons behind the state’s poor track record related to organ donation.

The establishment of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO MP) and laying down of clear protocols by the government on organ retrieval and transplantation by hospitals has given a boost to eye and body donations in the state.

The state government has recently introduced a state guard of honour for deceased donors during their last rites.

Also, traffic and other authorities create green corridors for transporting harvested organs. But that has not changed the situation much, as far as organ donations go, they said.

Dr Rakesh Bhargava, a member of the Madhya Pradesh State Advisory Committee for Organ Donation and the State Authorisation Committee, said, “Madhya Pradesh has seen a big jump in body and eye donations.

In 2016, when we began work, there were barely four to six body and eye donations in the entire state in a year. Now, the numbers are 25-30 a month. Women form almost 80% of the donors who donate their organs while being alive.”

There is a need to raise awareness about skin donation. Donated skin acts as a biological dressing to save the lives of severe burn victims, where no skin is left for self-grafting, Bhargava added.

Myths coming in the way of organ donation

Organ donation will disfigure the donor’s body

My religion forbids organ donation

Doctors won’t try as hard to save a donor’s life if they know they are a potential organ donor

Families have to pay for organ donation

My organs can’t be used because of my age or health

Only wealthy or well-connected people benefit from organ donation