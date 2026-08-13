Independence Day 2026: Tricolour To Fly For First Time In 35+ Former Naxal Villages In MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in more than 35 villages of the two Naxal-affected districts Balaghat and Mandla, the National Flag will be hoisted on this Independence Day.

The tricolour will fly for the first time in the Naxal-affected villages of Madhya Pradesh.

The terror of the Left Wing Extremists and the fear of violent reprisals by them ensured that Independence Day was never celebrated in these villages.

Never was the national flag hoisted and saluted and never was the national anthem sung in these villages to celebrate India's freedom from the imperialist yoke.

In the state, 644 villages of three affected districts—Balaghat (469), Mandla (115) and Dindori (60)—were affected by the LWE.

The upcoming 80th Independence Day, however, will be different. All the three erstwhile Naxal-affected districts in the state—Mandla, Dindori and Balaghat—have been declared free from Left Wing Extremism.

For the first time, the residents of Naxal-affected villages can breathe easy.

This August 15, they will be celebrating freedom from two oppressors: the British and the Naxals. And for them, there was little difference between the two.

Both were cruel, both were unjust, and both believed that power flows from the barrel of the gun.

On the occasion, various patriotic programs will start from Aug 13 to Aug 14, 2026, in the remote and formerly Naxal-affected areas of Balaghat district as part of the Special Tiranga Yatra and Naxal-free India Campaign, said officials.

Earlier, the villagers and local citizens in these areas hesitated to participate in national festivals and events due to the fear of Naxals and pressure from anti-social elements.

However, due to the administration's robust security policies, continuous area domination by police forces and efforts to restore public trust, the situation has undergone a historic transformation.

Key Event Locations (Formerly Naxal-affected villages)

This special campaign will primarily be conducted in the district's most sensitive and interior villages, notably Palagundi, Kodwapar, Rashimeta, Chauriya, Chilkona, Chukkatola, Bodal Bahra, Songudda, Harranala, Bitli and Suryaservi, alongside around 19 villages of the Paraswada area.

Additional locations include six villages: Deogaon and Chitanachna of Motinala police station, Sathia and Chatarpakhna of Mavai police station, and Mandmau and Premnagar of Bichiya police station. These are villages that will see the tricolour hoisted for the first time in their history.

Tiranga Padyatra and Flag March

A Tiranga Yatra will be taken out by schoolchildren, youth and Panchayat representatives in collaboration with local police forces, the Hawk Force and Village Security Committees, for the first time.

Through community dialogue, public outreach and newly established single-window facilitation centers at police stations, villagers will be informed about government welfare schemes and trust between the police and the public will be further strengthened.

Cultural performances, art competitions and sports events will be organised for local children and youth, with prizes awarded to participants.

Commemoration of Freedom Fighters and Martyrs

Balaghat IG Lalit Shakyawar said tribute and felicitation ceremonies will be held at the village level to honour the contributions of local heroes and security forces.

This event symbolizes a new era of peace and development in the region while representing a concrete step taken by the Balaghat Police and the local community towards realizing the vision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for a Naxal-free and empowered India.