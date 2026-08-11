Suspected Honey-Trap Gang Busted In Bhopal, 3 Held For ₹70,000 Extortion | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A suspected honey-trap gang extorted about Rs 70,000 from a man after four persons posing as policemen barged into a hotel room where he was with a woman under Piplani police station limits. Three suspects were arrested on Tuesday while another is on the run.

Sub Inspector Santosh Raghuvanshi said the incident took place on August 3 when the victim, a married man from Barkhedi Khurd, had gone to a hotel with a woman. While the two were in a room, three men and a woman entered posing as policemen.

They questioned the man and woman and threatened to take action against them. One of the accused reportedly offered to help the man and get him out of the case. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly pressurised him to pay Rs 70,000.

After the incident, the man became suspicious and approached Piplani police, following which an investigation was launched. SI Raghuvanshi said police arrested Abuzar, Raghuveer and Karuna Shahi.

The fourth accused Yawar is absconding. The arrested suspects have been taken on police remand to ascertain whether they extorted money from other persons earlier in the same manner.

Young woman s role under scanner

SI Raghuvanshi said that the role of the woman who was with the complainant was under scanner. It is being investigated whether she was in contact with the accused and was part of the extortion racket.

Cops are also examining CCTV footage from the hotel. Preliminary investigation indicates that the case could be linked to a honey-trap style extortion racket.

Girl was minor

Piplani police have also registered a case against the complainant after it came to fore that the girl with him in the room was a minor. Piplani police station incharge Chandrika Yadav said a case had been registered under the POCSO Act and BNS provisions.