Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra Inspects Waterlogged Banganga Area After Incessant Rains, Orders Drain Cleaning

Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra Inspects Waterlogged Banganga Area, Orders Drain Cleaning | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra on Monday night inspected Banganga and adjoining areas on Monday to assess waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall.

The Collector walked through narrow lanes and interacted with residents to understand the problems faced due to rainwater entering homes.

He directed Bhopal Municipal Corporation officials to immediately clean clogged drains and ensure smooth water drainage.

Mishra instructed officials to remove all obstructions hindering the flow of rainwater and work towards a permanent solution to recurring waterlogging in the area.

He also directed officials to continuously monitor waterlogging-prone locations during the monsoon and ensure prompt action whenever complaints are received.

SDM TT Nagar Archana Sharma, along with officials from the municipal corporation and district administration, was present during the inspection.