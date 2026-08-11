 Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra Inspects Waterlogged Banganga Area After Incessant Rains, Orders Drain Cleaning
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Collector Priyank Mishra Inspects Waterlogged Banganga Area After Incessant Rains, Orders Drain Cleaning

Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra Inspects Waterlogged Banganga Area After Incessant Rains, Orders Drain Cleaning

Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra inspected Banganga and nearby areas after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and rainwater entered homes. He interacted with residents and directed BMC officials to clear clogged drains, remove obstructions and ensure smooth drainage. Officials were also asked to monitor vulnerable locations and provide prompt responses to complaints.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra Inspects Waterlogged Banganga Area After Incessant Rains, Orders Drain Cleaning
Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra Inspects Waterlogged Banganga Area, Orders Drain Cleaning | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra on Monday night inspected Banganga and adjoining areas on Monday to assess waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall.

The Collector walked through narrow lanes and interacted with residents to understand the problems faced due to rainwater entering homes.

He directed Bhopal Municipal Corporation officials to immediately clean clogged drains and ensure smooth water drainage.

Read Also
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Offices May Open On Sundays, Close On Wednesdays To Boost Property Tax...
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Offices May Open On Sundays, Close On Wednesdays To Boost Property Tax...

Mishra instructed officials to remove all obstructions hindering the flow of rainwater and work towards a permanent solution to recurring waterlogging in the area.

He also directed officials to continuously monitor waterlogging-prone locations during the monsoon and ensure prompt action whenever complaints are received.

SDM TT Nagar Archana Sharma, along with officials from the municipal corporation and district administration, was present during the inspection.

Read Also
Bhopal Gets 7 Inches Rain In 24 Hours, Kolar, Hoshangabad Road Among 50+ Waterlogged Areas; Minister...
Bhopal Gets 7 Inches Rain In 24 Hours, Kolar, Hoshangabad Road Among 50+ Waterlogged Areas; Minister...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source