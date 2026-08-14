Cancer Multidisciplinary Tumour Board At Gandhi Medical College On 71st Foundation Day In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla inaugurated the Multidisciplinary Tumor Board at Gandhi Medical College here on Thursday.

Under this initiative, a team of specialists from various departments involved in cancer treatment will collaborate to review patient cases and determine the most appropriate treatment method. The occasion was 71st Foundation Day celebrations of Gandhi Medical College.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that healthcare services across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels were being strengthened, and super-specialty services were being expanded.

The government aims to ensure that state-of-the-art and specialised healthcare services are available to the people within the state itself. Health infrastructure and super-specialty facilities are being continuously expanded so that no citizen is required to travel outside the state for better medical treatment.

Dr Kavita Singh, dean of Gandhi Medical College, announced the launch of the Cancer Multidisciplinary Tumor Board at GMC. She said the approach would address potential differences in expert opinions and ensure coordinated treatment for the patient.

A modern futsal sports arena built by Alumni Association over 9,000 square feet was dedicated to Gandhi Medical College on the occasion. Its estimated cost Rs 35 lakh.