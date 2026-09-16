 Over 200 Tractors Hit Roads As Farmers Rally Against Satellite-Based Crop Surveys In Bhopal
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Over 200 Tractors Hit Roads As Farmers Rally Against Satellite-Based Crop Surveys In Bhopal

Farmers under the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh banner took out tractor rallies across Madhya Pradesh, with more than 200 tractors participating in Bhopal district. Farmers from Nazirabad, Bairasia and Huzur highlighted crop damage, satellite-based surveys and pending crop insurance payments, submitting a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
Over 200 Tractors Hit Roads As Farmers Rally Against Satellite-Based Crop Surveys In Bhopal
Over 200 Tractors Hit Roads As Farmers Rally Against Satellite-Based Crop Surveys In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) took out tractor rallies all over the state on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of the Bhopal district unit of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, covering the Nazirabad, Bairasia and Huzur tehsils, a rally involving farmers with over 200 tractors was organised on Tuesday to highlight issues such as crop damage and other grievances.

A memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister was submitted. In Bairasia, ADM Prakash Nayak and additional SP Pramod Sonkar received the memorandum.

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District president Girvar Singh Rajput and district secretary Devendra Dangi stated that kharif crops, including soyabean and black gram, suffered heavy damage due to adverse weather and pest infestations (specifically caterpillars) and that farmers had not yet received crop insurance payment for the 2024-25 season.

BKS general secretary Rahul Dhoot said, “Tractor rally was taken out in various parts of the state. In Bhopal, it was taken out in Nazirabad, Bairasia and Huzur tehsil.”

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