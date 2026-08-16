Over 100 Passengers Stranded As Steamer Breaks Down In Chambal River; All Brought Safely To Bank | VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A steamer carrying more than 100 passengers and over 50 motorcycles broke down in the middle of the Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday morning.

After the breakdown, it began drifting with the strong current.

The vessel was later brought safely to the riverbank in Bhind district’s Ater area, with all passengers reported safe.

The steamer had started from Nagra Sahaspur Ghat in the Porsa area of Morena district and was heading towards Bateshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh when its engine suddenly stopped.

According to passengers, the steamer ran out of diesel while it was in the middle of the river. One passenger also claimed that a piece of cloth had become stuck in the steamer’s propeller.

With the engine not working, the vessel began drifting downstream in the strong current, causing panic among those on board.

#WATCH | Steamer Carrying Over 100 Passengers Breaks Down In Chambal River In Morena; All Brought Safely To Bank #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/PdD0CfbV20 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 16, 2026

Passengers record videos as steamer drifts

As the steamer continued drifting towards the Bhind district boundary, its staff tried to control it using long poles and bring it closer to the riverbank.

Several passengers recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones. The videos showing the crowded steamer drifting in the Chambal River later went viral on social media.

The steamer was eventually brought safely to the riverbank at Kachhpura in the Ater area of Bhind district. No injuries have been reported so far.

After the vessel reached the bank, arrangements were being made at the water project plant site to safely send the passengers to their respective homes.

Passengers allege negligence

Passengers have alleged negligence in the operation of the steamer. They questioned how a vessel carrying more than 100 people and over 50 motorcycles could run out of diesel in the middle of the river.

The incident has also raised questions about passenger capacity, safety arrangements, technical checks and whether the required safety norms were followed while operating the vessel.

An administrative inquiry could establish the exact reason for the breakdown and whether there were any violations of safety rules.