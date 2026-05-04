Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Boating Timings Changed, Administration In High-Alert Mode After 13 Die In Fatal Cruise Accident At Bargi Dam-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur district administration has switched on its high-alert mode after the tragic cruise accident at Bargi Dam claimed 13 lives.

The accident raised serious questions over the working of the local administration and the concerning safety protocols at tourist destinations. Consequently, strict measures have now been implemented to ensure the safety of tourists visiting the world-renowned destination of Bhedaghat.

Bhedaghat, famous for its marble cliffs and cursing on the Narmada River, attracts a large influx of tourists. Considering the fluctuating weather conditions and water levels, Bhedaghat Municipal Council has issued new guidelines to prevent any untoward incidents.

"The safety of tourists is our topmost priority. We will continue to monitor and implement measures to ensure such horrific accidents do not recur in the future," said Bhedaghat Municipal Council President Chatur Singh Lodhi.

Boat timings changed

Bhedaghat Municipal Council President Chatur Singh Lodhi has issued clear directives stating that boating in the Panchavati area will now be permitted only between 7:00 AM and 2:00 PM. The reason behind this decision is that weather conditions often change abruptly in the afternoon, thereby increasing the risk of accidents. Even in the latest case, the weather was normal when the cruise left; however, there was a severe storm in the evening when the tourists were returning.

Life Jackets compulsory

Boatsmen have been strictly instructed to ensure tourists taking the ride do not board without a life jacket. Additionally, a complete ban has been imposed on carrying passengers in excess of a boat's designated capacity. Any boatman found violating these regulations will face severe punitive action.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh cruise boat tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav visits the incident site in Jabalpur, takes stock of the situation, and announces a high-level probe committee.



(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FAWfmB3Bri — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026

The Municipal Council President also stated that all officials and staff members assigned to the Panchavati area have been instructed to remain on high alert. In case of any negligence, strict action will be taken against those responsible.