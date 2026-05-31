Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Eyewitness Alleges Lack Of Medical Staff In Ambulances During Mishap, Submits Fresh Evidences | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The judicial inquiry into the high-profile Bargi Dam cruise tragedy has taken a new turn after an eyewitness involved in the rescue operation submitted fresh evidence and serious allegations before the inquiry commission.

Neeraj Mishra, a resident of Bargi, has alleged that the 108 ambulances that reached the accident site did not have any medical staff on board apart from the driver.

Videos, pen drive submitted

According to him, this delayed emergency treatment for several injured passengers who were rescued from the water after the cruise sank.

Mishra submitted a detailed complaint based on 14 points, along with videos and a pen drive, to the judicial inquiry commission headed by Justice Sanjay Dwivedi.

He claimed that several passengers were pulled out of the water alive by local residents and required immediate medical assistance.

#Jabalpur - BIG BREAKING



A large cruise ship capsized at Bargi Dam, sinking in the #NarmadaRiver. 30 to 40 people were on board.



Locals and the SDRF team rescued 15 people from drowning. The bodies of four people, including three women, were recovered.#Madhyapradesh pic.twitter.com/TEGmruNqK4 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 30, 2026

According to the complaint, no attendant or trained medical personnel were present in the ambulance that arrived at the spot.

Mishra also submitted a video which allegedly shows the ambulance driver admitting that he had reached the site alone.

The eyewitness has also questioned the response of the administration following the accident.

He alleged that rescue teams were not activated quickly enough after the incident, which reportedly took place between 5:30 pm and 6:15 pm.

Heartbreaking moments caught on camera.Tourists were seen enjoying the pleasant weather and cool breeze just minutes before the tragic cruise accident at Bargi Dam, Jabalpur. 🚢💔



What started as a beautiful evening turned into a nightmare when a sudden, violent storm with winds… pic.twitter.com/kbrmF4dmnH — SILENT BRIEF (@SilentBriefHQ) May 1, 2026

According to Mishra, the delayed arrival of SDRF personnel and other disaster management resources affected rescue efforts.

He claimed that the loss of lives could have been reduced if motorboats, trained divers and disaster response teams had been deployed immediately.

#SHOCKING : Video Before Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy Surfaces, No Life Jackets Seen.



A video recorded moments before the cruise tragedy in Jabalpur has surfaced, raising serious safety concerns.



The footage shows passengers onboard without life jackets, pointing to apparent… pic.twitter.com/7IEAkWsZpu — upuknews (@upuknews1) May 1, 2026

The complaint has also raised concerns over insurance and safety arrangements. Mishra alleged that the cruise and its passengers were not covered by insurance despite tourists being charged for tickets.

He further sought an investigation into the availability of life jackets, life buoys, emergency communication systems and compliance with weather-related safety protocols.

The tragic incident occurred on April 30 when a cruise carrying 41 people sank in the backwaters of Bargi Dam. Thirteen people died in the accident, while 28 passengers were rescued safely.