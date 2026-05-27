Bargi Dam Cruise Tragedy: Probe Begins Under Retired High Court Judge After 13 Die; Questions Raised Over Destruction Of Evidence

Bargi Dam Cruise Tragedy Probe Begins; Questions Raised Over Destruction Of Evidence | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the cruise accident at Bargi Dam has officially begun. A one-member inquiry commission formed to probe the incident started its work on Wednesday.

Retired High Court judge Sanjay Dwivedi has taken charge of the investigation. An office for the inquiry committee has been set up in Room No. 43 of the Collectorate office.

On the very first day of the probe, the Citizen Consumer Guidance Forum submitted a written complaint before the commission.

The organisation raised serious concerns over the alleged destruction of the cruise involved in the accident even before the investigation could be completed.

According to the complaint, the cruise itself was one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case.

The forum alleged that after the cruise was destroyed, crucial evidence related to the engine, cause of the accident and other technical aspects was also lost.

The organisation stated that as per rules, evidence linked to any accident should not be destroyed during an ongoing investigation.

It also referred to alleged violations of guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The inquiry commission accepted the complaint and directed that all the points raised be included in the investigation.

The Citizen Consumer Guidance Forum has also been asked to appear before the committee again if required during the probe.

What was the incident?

A cruise boat operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism carrying 39 tourists and two crew members overturned in Bargi Dam after a sudden storm hit the area on April 30.

#Jabalpur - BIG BREAKING



A large cruise ship capsized at Bargi Dam, sinking in the #NarmadaRiver. 30 to 40 people were on board.



Locals and the SDRF team rescued 15 people from drowning. The bodies of four people, including three women, were recovered.#Madhyapradesh pic.twitter.com/TEGmruNqK4 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 30, 2026

🚨VIRAL | Video shows moments before a cruise boat capsized at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/AkkX06Nxkn — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 2, 2026

While 28 people were rescued safely, rescue teams recovered four bodies soon after the accident. On May 1, five more bodies and the damaged vessel were recovered, while the bodies of two children were found on May 2.

The accident grabbed national attention and raised serious questions over safety arrangements.