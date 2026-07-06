Over 1 Lakh Welfare Applications Pending In Madhya Pradesh; Officials Warned Of Action

Over One Lakh Welfare Applications Pending In Madhya Pradesh; Officials Warned Of Action | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Social Justice Department has flagged over 1 lakh pending applications across welfare schemes, including pensions and marriage assistance.

Commissioner of Social Justice, Krishna Gopal Tiwari, issued a circular to divisional and district officials, stating that the failure to resolve these cases on time is not only causing hardship to eligible beneficiaries but is also tarnishing the government's image.

The Commissioner has directed all officials to log in to the relevant portals daily to review pending cases and ensure their time-bound resolution.

According to departmental data, 1,00,436 applications across various schemes are pending.

Additionally, 1.48 lakh pension payment cases have remained unsuccessful over the past 6 months.

Furthermore, 44,666 eligible beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana (Marriage Assistance Scheme) have yet to receive their benefits.

Apart from this, the UDID mapping of 3.68 lakh persons with disabilities is pending on the Sparsh portal.

Other pending matters include 420 applications under the Chief Minister's Widow Remarriage Scheme, 11,863 applications on the pension portal pending for over 15 days, and 6,062 cases awaiting digital signatures.

The Commissioner has warned that officials who keep applications pending due to unnecessary scrutiny or other reasons will face financial penalties.

Moreover, the concerned district officials will be held personally accountable for any adverse situation arising from the failure to resolve cases within the stipulated timeframe.

Over 1 lakh applications under Social Justice Department schemes are pending

Commissioner states delay harms government image; orders daily reviews

District officials to be held personally responsible for negligence