Out To Drink Water, Student Of Govt School Bitten By Snake In Morena; Teachers Complain Lack Of Water Facility On Campus

Student Bitten By Snake At Morena Government School While Going To Drink Water, Out Of Danger |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A government primary school student was bitten by a snake after he stepped out to refill water bottle in abscence of potable water facility at the campus in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, as reported on Friday.

Fortunately, the child is in a stable condition now.

According to information, the tragedy occurred in Madhopura village, under Kishanpur panchayat, located about 5 km from the district headquarters.

The student has been identified as Sahil Jatav, a differently-abled (mute and deaf) child. He had gone to drink water outside the school premises when the snake bit him.

He was immediately taken to the district hospital in serious condition and later referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

School staff said that the child’s condition is now stable after treatment.

Locals and staff have raised concerns about the lack of drinking water facilities in the school.

They said that although government schemes had installed water taps in the school a few years ago, many of them broke down within months.

Since 2022, there has been no proper drinking water facility in the school, and students and staff have been bringing water from home.

They also alleged negligence by officials and contractors, saying that repeated complaints were ignored. Due to the lack of proper maintenance, students are forced to face difficulties.

Teachers said that during the rainy season, snakes are often seen in the school area, making it unsafe for students and staff. They added that they are also afraid to come to school during this time.

The incident has once again raised questions about basic facilities and safety in government schools.