Out For Kanja Bhoj, 12-Year-Old Girl Hit By Speeding Bike In MP’s Chhatrpur; Leg Fractured, Head Injured | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a speeding motorcycle hit her while she was crossing a road to attend a Kanya Bhoj during Navratri celebrations in Umariya village of Chhatarpur district. The impact was so severe that the girl was thrown nearly 10–12 feet away. She suffered a fractured leg and multiple injuries to her head, face, neck and lower back.

The injured girl was identified as Sonam Patel, daughter of Santosh Patel, a resident of Umariya village under Maharajpur police station limits.

According to reports, a Kanya Bhoj programme had been organised near a temple in the village as part of Navratri celebrations. Several children were being taken to the venue in a tractor. Jahar Patel, a neighbour who accompanied Sonam to the hospital, said the children had reached the venue and were getting off the tractor.

As they began crossing the road towards the temple, a speeding motorcycle suddenly approached and hit Sonam. The collision threw her around 10–12 feet away, leaving her seriously injured.

The incident created panic among the children and villagers present at the spot. Family members and locals immediately rushed to help the injured girl.

Sonam suffered a fractured leg along with injuries to several parts of her body, including her head, face, neck and lower back. Considering her condition, villagers decided not to wait for an ambulance and took her to Chhatarpur District Hospital in a private vehicle.

Doctors provided treatment in the operation theatre, and she remains under medical care.

The incident occurred within Maharajpur police station limits. Further details regarding the motorcycle rider and any police action were not immediately available.