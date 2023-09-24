‘OTT Gives Mental Satisfaction, Liberty To Work’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Rajesh Kumar has said that working for OTT gives mental satisfaction and liberty to work. Rajesh who is best known for his roles in Indian television shows such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai was in the city for shooting of upcoming web series, Kota Factory. He said it was very important to have a Guru in life who can guide you from time to time.

TV viewers have seen Rajesh only doing comedy till now but he will soon be seen playing a negative character in movie, Haddie. After acting in many serials, he took a break from acting and started farming. “I did farming for five years. It was then I understood the problems farmers face and that consumers eat grains containing chemicals. Consumers need to be aware,” he said.

About his three upcoming films, Rajesh said that he can’t reveal the names of films but he said that one of the films was with film actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “Directors and writers at Kota Factory are working very hard and I enjoy working with them,” he added.

