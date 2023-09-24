Bhopal: 148 Warrantees Arrested During Night Patrol In Zone 3

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s zone 3 police have arrested 148 warrantees during night patrol on Friday. Police said they also recovered illegal arms, drugs during the patrol.

Deputy police commissioner Riyaz Iqbal said all police stations were asked to carry out surprise patrol drives. As per the same, the station house officers, assistant police commissioners, other officials, intelligence team personnel were part of night patrol.

During night patrol that lasted for three hours, 148 warrantees were arrested. Hanumanganj and Teela Jamalpura police station officials arrested maximum number of listed criminals. Hanumanganj police station staff seized one pistol, 55 litres of illicit alcohol and 2.2 kilograms of cannabis during the operation.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has lauded efforts of zone-3 police staff.