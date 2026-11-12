Organ Donation At AIIMS Bhopal Gives New Lease Of Life To Five Patients

Organ Donation At AIIMS Bhopal Gives Five Patients New Lease Of Life | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Organ donation at AIIMS Bhopal has given a new lease of life to five patients after the family members of late Sumit Soni decided to donate his organs. The noble gesture helped provide a fresh chance at life to critically ill patients requiring organ transplants and corneal treatment.

AIIMS Bhopal played a pivotal role in coordinating the organ donation and transplantation process. The medical team successfully transplanted one of the donated kidneys into a patient admitted to the institute. The transplant has given the recipient a new hope for recovery and a better quality of life.

In addition to the kidney transplant at AIIMS Bhopal, another kidney and the donated liver were transported to private hospitals for transplantation into other patients. The organs were moved through a specially arranged 'green corridor' to ensure their timely and safe transportation.

A green corridor is a specially cleared route that allows ambulances carrying donated organs to reach their destination without delays caused by regular traffic. The process requires close coordination among hospitals, traffic police and other authorities to ensure that organs reach recipients within the required time.

Apart from the kidney and liver transplants, the medical team at AIIMS Bhopal also preserved both donated corneas at its Eye Bank. These corneas will be used for corneal transplantation and may help restore sight to patients suffering from vision impairment.

The successful organ donation and transplantation process was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the AIIMS Bhopal transplant team and medical teams at the recipient hospitals.

The family's decision to donate Sumit Soni's organs has helped five individuals receive a new lease of life. The gesture also highlights the importance of organ donation in saving lives and improving the quality of life of patients suffering from critical organ-related conditions.