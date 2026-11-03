Six Organ And Body Donations In Three Days, Woman's Eyes, Skin And Body Donated For Medical Cause In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore witnessed six organ and body donations within three days following the deaths of Surya Kala Sharma, Devendra Kumar Jain, Shanti Devi Chhabra, Hema Bhandari, Ramesh Chand Jain of Lonara, and Rajrani Dabar.

In one case, 57-year-old Hema Bhandari, a resident of Yashwant Niwas Road, died around 12.30 am. Her family contacted volunteers of Muskan Group the following morning with the help of organ donor Sanjay Kasliwal to fulfil her wish for organ and body donation.

Bhandari had pledged during her lifetime to donate her organs and body after death.

Following her death, her eyes were donated to Shankara Eye Bank and her skin to Choithram Skin Bank. Her body was donated to Sukh Sagar Medical College in Jabalpur for medical education and research.

Before the body was sent to Jabalpur, an eight-member police team accorded her a guard of honour on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government near her residence.

Family members and community members paid their last respects before the body was sent to the medical college around 3 pm.

Senior Shwetambar Jain community member Himmat Jain expressed condolences. Muskan Group representatives Sandipan Arya and Jeetu Bagani also paid tribute and spoke about the importance of organ and body donation.