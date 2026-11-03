Jabalpur's Brain-Dead Software Engineer Gives Six People New Hope Through Organ Donation; Heart, Liver Transported To Ahmedabad

Brain-Dead Software Engineer Gives Six People New Hope Through Organ Donation In MP’s Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old software engineer was declared brain-dead following a road accident in Jabalpur. Amid the tragedy, his family made a compassionate decision to donate his organs, offering hope to six people. His heart and liver were transported to Ahmedabad by chartered aircraft, while his kidneys will be transplanted in Jabalpur. His eyes and skin were also donated.

The deceased was identified as Narendra Rajak, a resident of Gupteshwar in Jabalpur, who worked at HCL in Nagpur. He is survived by his wife, Pooja, 12-year-old daughter Bhumika and eight-year-old son Devansh.

On October 31, Narendra was returning from a Ganga Pujan ceremony at a relative's home in Mankedi-Kuakheda when an unidentified vehicle hit him. He was admitted to Metro Prime Hospital with critical injuries and later declared brain-dead.

Despite her grief, Pooja consented to organ donation, saying that although her family had suffered an irreparable loss, Narendra's organs could save other lives. She also revealed that Narendra usually wore a helmet but was not wearing one when the accident occurred.

According to Dr Rajiv Baderia of Metro Prime Hospital, green corridors were established to transport the organs. Around 60 to 68 doctors participated in the process.

One kidney will be transplanted at Jabalpur Medical College and another at Metro Prime Hospital. The donated skin was preserved at the Medical College's skin bank.

Airport Opened At Night For Special Flight

Since Dumna Airport lacks regular night operations, district authorities coordinated with aviation officials to arrange a special chartered flight. A three-member medical team from Ahmedabad's Marengo CIMS Hospital retrieved the heart and liver for transplantation.

SDM Madan Raghuvanshi praised the family's decision and confirmed that the administration facilitated the transportation arrangements.