Madhya Pradesh Plans Major Urban Expansion With New SADAs In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain And Jabalpur, Farmers To Get 50% Developed Land Back | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government plans to set up Special Area Development Authorities (SADAs), and the MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) has begun to work for it.

SADAs will come up near the western and eastern bypasses in Bhopal, near the ring road in Jabalpur, and on the Indore and Ujjain roads, and on the Ujjain and Jawra roads.

An agency has started carrying out the flexibility survey. The government has set up a separate agency for SADAs in Ujjain and Indore.

Earlier, the Urban Development Department (UDD) and the Industries Department (ID) used to work for developing SADAs.

The government made some amendments in the rules for establishing SADA. According to the amendments, the agencies that build roads can develop SADAs.

The government will develop SADAs under the land pooling scheme. The state and farmers will provide some plots of land for developing SADAs.

50% of the land will be returned to farmers after development under the SADA scheme. The UAD and MPIDC are used to develop SADAs.

At present, the state has five SADAs, which are in Pachmarhi, Gwalior, Counter-Magnet Khajuraho, Maheshwar-Mandleshwar, and Orchha.

The government will acquire huge land for developing new SADAs. The state will acquire only those plots of land that it will develop.

Board to make a decision After survey: MD RDC

Managing director of MP Road Development Corporation Bharat Yadav has said the department started surveying the places near Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, and Ujjain for setting up SADAs. Once the survey gets ready, the RDC board will make a decision, he said.

According to Yadav, besides RDC, development authorities, MPIDC, and other organisations will work for developing SADAs. The government plans to include all kinds of activities in SADA, Yadav said.

What's SADA

The government identifies an area for setting up SADA where various development activities take place.

Cricket stadiums, degree colleges, hospitals, industries, and townships can be developed and various other activities organised.