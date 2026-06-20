 Operational Readiness & Indigenous Technologies Highlighted During Raksha Rajya Mantri’s Visit To Sudarshan Chakra Corps In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalOperational Readiness & Indigenous Technologies Highlighted During Raksha Rajya Mantri’s Visit To Sudarshan Chakra Corps In Bhopal

Operational Readiness & Indigenous Technologies Highlighted During Raksha Rajya Mantri’s Visit To Sudarshan Chakra Corps In Bhopal

Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth visited the Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Bhopal Military Station to review its operational preparedness and capability upgrades. He witnessed a display of newly inducted indigenous defence equipment, praised the professionalism of the armed forces, honoured fallen soldiers, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Operational Readiness & Indigenous Technologies Highlighted During Raksha Rajya Mantri’s Visit To Sudarshan Chakra Corps In Bhopal
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth visited Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Bhopal Military Station today and undertook a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness of the formation and ongoing capability enhancement initiatives to meet evolving security scenario.

The hon’ble minister witnessed a static demonstration of newly inducted indigenous equipments that highlighted the increasing adoption of advanced indigenous technologies enhancing operational preparedness.

Addressing the officers and troops of all three services in station, the minister paid rich tribute to the gallant soldiers of the formation who have made the Supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. He appreciated the high standard of professionalism and dedication to duty.

Read Also
CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation For ₹3k Crore Indore-Ujjain Corridor, Inspects PM Ekta Mall --...
CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation For ₹3k Crore Indore-Ujjain Corridor, Inspects PM Ekta Mall --...

He emphasised that the induction of indigenous equipment reflects the nation’s commitment towards achieving self reliance in defence capabilities as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Raksha Rajya Mantri complimented all ranks of the corps for their exceptional professionalism and dedication in service of the nation and assured full support to all the future ebdeavours of the Indian Armed Forces.

Read Also
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Datia's Pitambara Peeth, Performs Jalabhishek--...
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Datia's Pitambara Peeth, Performs Jalabhishek--...

Follow us on