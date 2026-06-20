Operational Readiness & Indigenous Technologies Highlighted During Raksha Rajya Mantri’s Visit To Sudarshan Chakra Corps In Bhopal

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth visited Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Bhopal Military Station today and undertook a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness of the formation and ongoing capability enhancement initiatives to meet evolving security scenario.

The hon’ble minister witnessed a static demonstration of newly inducted indigenous equipments that highlighted the increasing adoption of advanced indigenous technologies enhancing operational preparedness.

Addressing the officers and troops of all three services in station, the minister paid rich tribute to the gallant soldiers of the formation who have made the Supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. He appreciated the high standard of professionalism and dedication to duty.

He emphasised that the induction of indigenous equipment reflects the nation’s commitment towards achieving self reliance in defence capabilities as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Raksha Rajya Mantri complimented all ranks of the corps for their exceptional professionalism and dedication in service of the nation and assured full support to all the future ebdeavours of the Indian Armed Forces.