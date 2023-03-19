Online circulation of Board exam papers: 1 arrested, 12 gangs involved in paper leak, says DCP

. | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal crime branch arrested one person in connection with circulation of MP Board exam papers on messaging application Telegram on Saturday.

Talking to reporters DCP (crime) Amit Kumar said that around 35,000 students were connected to groups formed on Telegram to obtain papers online. He further said that 12 gangs were involved in the paper leak case.

DCP Kumar said that four teachers too were arrested for leaking Class XII exam papers online. He said that since the start of MP Board exam, question papers had been surfacing on Telegram and other messaging applications.

The youth arrested in connection with the paper leak was identified as BCom final year student Kaushik Dubey of Raisen. He used to remain active on social media messaging platforms and sold exam papers for Rs 600. In a few instances he had charged Rs 1,000. Crime branch officials claimed that Dubey had duped Rs 3 lakh from almost 600 students on this pretext, they said.

Officials said that Dubey used to obtain exam papers from an online group titled ‘MP Board Help.’ His interrogation was still underway to identify his accomplices.

DCP Kumar said that the four arrested teachers were supervising the exam hall in Vidyasagar School and had clicked picture of Class XII Chemistry paper and uploaded it on social media. They were identified as Pawan Singh, Vishwanath Singh and two superintendents.