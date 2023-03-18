ISSF World Cup: Mexico, Romania, Denmark teams reaches Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shooters from Mexico, Romania, and Denmark reached Bhopal on Saturday for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023. Officials of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare and shooters of the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy welcomed the foreign guests with garlands.

The China contingent will reach Bhopal on Saturday too. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is looking after the athletes.

In the upcoming world cup, around 325 elite shooters along with 75 officials from 33 countries will participate in the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, 2023, in rifle and pistol shooting. The city will host its first shooting world cup at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bishan Khedi, from March 20 to 27.

The ISSF World Cup is being organised in technical collaboration with the National Rifle Federation of India (NRAI), New Delhi.