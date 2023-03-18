 ISSF World Cup: Mexico, Romania, Denmark teams reaches Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalISSF World Cup: Mexico, Romania, Denmark teams reaches Bhopal

ISSF World Cup: Mexico, Romania, Denmark teams reaches Bhopal

The China contingent will reach Bhopal on Saturday too. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is looking after the athletes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shooters from Mexico, Romania, and Denmark reached Bhopal on Saturday for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023. Officials of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare and shooters of the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy welcomed the foreign guests with garlands.

The China contingent will reach Bhopal on Saturday too. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is looking after the athletes.

In the upcoming world cup, around 325 elite shooters along with 75 officials from 33 countries will participate in the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, 2023, in rifle and pistol shooting. The city will host its first shooting world cup at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bishan Khedi, from March 20 to 27.

The ISSF World Cup is being organised in technical collaboration with the National Rifle Federation of India (NRAI), New Delhi.

Read Also
See Pics: 'We are disabled by body, not by mind', differently-abled models win hearts at fashion...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISSF World Cup: Mexico, Romania, Denmark teams reaches Bhopal

ISSF World Cup: Mexico, Romania, Denmark teams reaches Bhopal

Bhopal: Husband-wife duo booked for duping businessman of Rs 1.64 crores

Bhopal: Husband-wife duo booked for duping businessman of Rs 1.64 crores

WATCH: 3 dead, 5 missing after after a party of pilgrims drown in Chambal river

WATCH: 3 dead, 5 missing after after a party of pilgrims drown in Chambal river

See Pics: 'We are disabled by body, not by mind', differently-abled models win hearts at fashion...

See Pics: 'We are disabled by body, not by mind', differently-abled models win hearts at fashion...

Bhopal: ‘Child budget will help to bring more financial allocations’

Bhopal: ‘Child budget will help to bring more financial allocations’