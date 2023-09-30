One Person From Every Family In Madhya Pradesh Will Be Given Employment: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he will remove all difficulties from people’s lives. One person from every family will be given employment so that they do not have to migrate. Be it through self-help groups, Udyam Kranti Yojana or government jobs, one person from every family will be given employment.

The Chief Minister said that an agricultural college will be opened in Alirajpur. Irrigation water will be supplied to all the villages and fields of the district. Bypass road will be built in Alirajpur. Electricity sub-station will also be built.

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the dedication programme of Micro Lift Irrigation Project worth Rs 905.46 crore in Alirajpur. On this occasion, regional MPs and public representatives and a large number of general public were present.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that he has brought the water of Maa Narmada to the fields. With the supply of water, crops will flourish in the fields. Currently 126 villages are being irrigated by the project. In future, water will be supplied to all the villages and fields in the district. Pipelines will be laid to supply tap water to homes.

Narmada water will change the lives of villagers. Farmers are getting Rs one thousand every month. The state government is providing Rs 6 thousand which is the same amount as being provided under PM Samman Nidhi.

We are running a family, not a government.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that our government has granted district status to Alirajpur and has also made arrangements for roads, electricity, schools and colleges. Chief Minister Chouhan said that I am running a family and not a government. I am the brother of my sisters and mama to nieces and. nephews.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that he will keep trying to do whatever needs to be done for the family. I will remove the troubles of my sisters. Money is being deposited every month through Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana.

The scheme, which was started with Rs 1,000, will be increased to Rs 3,000 every month for Ladli Bahnas. Presently Rs 250 has been increased to Rs 1250 every month. I did not give money, I gave honour to women.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that now cylinders will be given for Rs 450 to the beneficiary sisters of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahnn Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. CM Chouhan said that the gas connections should be transferred in the names of those Ladli Bahnas who do not have it.

CM Chouhan said that money enhances respect and fulfills needs. With the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahnn Yojana, the respect of sisters in their families and in the society has increased. This scheme is a campaign to change the lives of sisters.

I will continue to make efforts to relieve the sufferings of my sisters. Proper arrangements for treatment are being made. Free treatment is being provided through Ayushman card.

There is no shortage of money to serve the public

Chief Minister Chouhan said that arrangements are being made for accommodation along with free ration. For those who have not got PM houses, the state government will build houses under the CM Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana.

CM Chouhan said that there will be relief in electricity bills. Now elderly pilgrims are being taken on pilgrimage by air as well as by rail. The state government has no shortage of money to serve the public.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the three sons and daughters each securing top places in class 12th of their school will be given a scooty. Along with providing laptops, bicycles, uniforms, books to the students, the fees of medical and engineering colleges, IITs are being paid by the state government.

CM Chouhan said that our government has opened CM Rise Schools. Incentives are being given to nephews and nieces for their good education. I am worried about every child. A large number of villagers were present in the programme.

Alirajpur Micro Lift Irrigation Project

Alirajpur Micro Lift Irrigation Project costing Rs 905.46 crore will irrigate 27,951 hectares of 63 villages of Alirajpur tehsil of Alirajpur district, 5,172 hectares of 17 villages of Sondwa tehsil, 924 hectares of 3 villages of Jobat tehsil and 953 hectares of 2 villages of Katthiwada tehsil thus Narmada water is being supplied to the said fields with a target of irrigating 35,000 hectare area.

Through Alirajpur Micro Lift Irrigation Project, water is being supplied to the fields of remote villages of Alirajpur district. This project has provision for irrigation in 35,000 hectares CCA.

The discharge of 12.60 cumecs from Hathni river near village Jhandana situated on the right bank of Narmada river has ensured the availability of water for irrigation in 85 villages of Alirajpur district through pump pressure pipeline and three pump houses. The total power consumption under the project is 35.49 mega watt.