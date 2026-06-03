One Dead, Two Injured After Tree Collapses On Bike At Sheopur Bus Stand |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tree collapsed on three people in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur amid extreme weather conditions on Wednesday, after which one person died and two others were injured.

According to information, the three victims were on a bike at a bus stand in Sheopur when the incident occurred.

Rain also led to waterlogging in several residential colonies. In Maihar, strong winds accompanied by light rainfall were reported during the afternoon.

Similar weather prevails in other parts

The impact of the heatwave has completely subsided in Madhya Pradesh after dusty storms and heavy rains in several parts of the city.

Many parts of the state, including Sheopur, are witnessing hailstorms and strong winds at present.

Indore division on alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph along with rain in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Agar-Malwa districts.

According to the IMD's Bhopal centre, similar weather conditions are likely to continue across the state for the next 4 days. A rain and thunderstorm alert was issued for 36 districts, including the Indore and Ujjain divisions.

This year, unusual weather conditions prevailed throughout the nine-day Nautapa period, which is generally known for intense heat. Several districts witnessed rain and hailstorms during the period.

The change in weather has not only brought an end to heatwave conditions but has also caused a significant drop in temperatures. Day and night temperatures have fallen by up to 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state.

Yellow alert issued

A yellow alert for strong winds and rain has been issued for several districts, including Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Panna, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Rajgarh, Khargone, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur and Barwani.