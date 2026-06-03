MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Spotted Cycling On World Bicycle Day, Calls It Key To Cleaner Environment-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari shared a message on social media on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, encouraging people to adopt cycling for a healthier and greener future.

Along with a video posted on X, Patwari said that a bicycle is not only a means of transport but also a way to maintain good health and protect the environment.

Watch the video below :

He urged people to embrace cycling and "pedal towards a meaningful future filled with greenery."

Patwari also extended his heartfelt wishes to people on World Bicycle Day and highlighted the importance of using bicycles for a better lifestyle and a cleaner environment.

Several other leaders are using public transport, in order to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'save fuel' appeal.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Opts Carpooling

Recently, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan travelled to a meeting by carpooling on Wednesday.

He shared a vehicle with Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil and Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy. Speaking to the media, Chouhan said that following the Prime Minister’s call to reduce unnecessary petrol and diesel consumption, people across the country had come forward to support the initiative.

He added that, as members of the Union Cabinet, they had also decided to carpool and contribute to the campaign.

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