Madhya Pradesh June 3, 2026 Weather Update: Strong Winds & Rain Bring Relief From Heatwave Across State; Monsoon Likely By June 20-22

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain, hailstorms and strong winds have ended heatwave conditions across Madhya Pradesh, bringing a major drop in temperatures.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures remained below 40 degrees Celsius in most cities, and no heatwave was reported anywhere in the state.

Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for 36 districts on Wednesday, including Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior.

Strong winds of up to 60 kmph, along with rain, are likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts.

This year, all nine days of the Nautapa period witnessed rain or thunderstorms somewhere in the state. Several districts also received hailstorms, leading to a drop of up to 10 degrees Celsius in day and night temperatures.

On Tuesday, temperatures in major cities remained comfortable compared to recent weeks. Bhopal and Gwalior recorded 37 degrees Celsius, Indore 38.2 degrees, Ujjain 37.5 degrees and Jabalpur 38.7 degrees Celsius. Khandwa recorded 40.1 degrees, while Khajuraho touched 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, the current spell of rain is being caused by pre-monsoon activity, a trough system and a western disturbance. The department has forecast similar weather conditions, including rain and thunderstorms, across the state until June 6.

Officials also said the southwest monsoon may arrive in Madhya Pradesh 5 to 7 days later than usual. The normal date for monsoon entry into the state is June 15, but this year it is expected to arrive between June 20 and June 22.

Weather experts noted that despite record-breaking heat in May, the state also received higher-than-normal rainfall. Khajuraho recorded temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius during the heatwave period, but frequent rain and thunderstorms during Nautapa helped bring temperatures down across the state.

The IMD has not issued any heatwave alert for the coming days and expects rain and thunderstorms to continue in many districts.