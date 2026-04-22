One Dead, Over 12 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Overturns Near Sheopur

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor-trolley carrying around 25 passengers overturned after it went out of control in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur on Wednesday. One woman died on the spot, while over one dozen sustained injuries.

Approximately 25 people were aboard the tractor, travelling from Jarla towards Vijaypur

The accident transpired near Meghpura village in the Vijaypur region of Sheopur when the driver swerved suddenly in an attempt to avoid hitting a cyclist who had unexpectedly appeared in their path.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Triveni Adivasi, wife of Shripat Adivasi. As the tractor-trailer overturned during the incident, several passengers were trapped underneath it. With the assistance of residents, the Agra Police Station team extricated the injured from beneath and transported them to the Vijaypur Community Health Centre.

Given the severity of their condition, some of the injured have been referred to Gwalior for further treatment. The remaining injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Mishra visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured and issued directives for their proper medical care.

Agra Police Station In-charge Dharmendra Sharma stated that preliminary investigations indicate the accident was caused by a sudden loss of the vehicle's balance.

Eyewitnesses and passengers said that the vehicle was overloaded and carried passengers beyond the limit.

The police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation.