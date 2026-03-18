 MP News: KBC Fame Tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar Denied Bail by SC In ₹2 Crore Sheopur Flood Scam
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MP News: KBC Fame Tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar Denied Bail by SC In ₹2 Crore Sheopur Flood Scam

In Sheopur, the Supreme Court of India rejected anticipatory bail of tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar in the 2021 flood scam, raising arrest chances. Probe found ₹2 crore diverted to 127 fake accounts out of 794 beneficiaries. Police booked Tomar and 28 patwaris. She earlier won ₹50 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
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MP News: KBC Fame Tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar Denied Bail by SC In ₹2 Crore Sheopur Flood Scam |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court of India has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Vijaypur tehsildar and KBC fame Amita Singh Tomar in connection with the 2021 Sheopur flood relief scam, on Wednesday.

This has raised the possibility of her arrest and triggering concern in administrative circles.

Notably, Amita Singh Tomar gained fame from a popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) after she won ₹50 lakh.

Court’s verdict

During the hearing in Court No. 13, the bench clearly stated that no solid legal grounds were presented to grant anticipatory bail. Along with this, Tomar’s Special Leave Petition was also dismissed.

The case is linked to alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief funds after the massive floods that occurred in Sheopur back in 2021. 

As per the investigation, 794 affected people were identified in Baroda tehsil, but during distribution, funds were transferred to 127 fake accounts. 

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It is alleged that around ₹2 crore was diverted instead of reaching eligible beneficiaries.

In this matter, Baroda police have registered a corruption case against Amita Singh Tomar and 28 patwaris. 

However, allegations of selective action have also surfaced, with strict action taken against some patwaris while no concrete steps have been taken against others.

Tomar had earlier come into the limelight after winning ₹50 lakh in 2011 on the popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. 

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, all eyes are now on the administration and police for the next course of action, with the possibility of arrest or further legal steps expected soon, which could speed up the investigation.

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