Bhopal News: Capital Underbelly Exposed; Over 10 Gangs Active, Over 1,000 Miscreants Under Watch | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent firing on history-sheeter Lallu Rais and his son by another notorious criminal, Shadab Gate, indicates that criminal gangs in the state capital are becoming increasingly strong and fearless.

Rival factions often enter gang wars and cause nuisance. Earlier, notorious criminals Zuber Maulana and Naseem Banne also carried out shootings and killings in old city areas.

According to police records, 688 goons (goondas) and 47 history-sheeters are registered in the city while more than 1,000 criminals remain on the watch list of the police. In addition, over 10 active gangs operate in different parts of Bhopal, carrying out different criminal activities.

One of the most alarming concerns is that several criminals return to crime soon after being released from jail on bail or after completing their sentence. Many recent crimes in the city have reportedly involved such offenders.

Questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the police monitoring system as the number of crimes has increased at the beginning of the year.

Special teams of the Crime Branch have been formed to monitor history-sheeters and habitual offenders. However, incidents of murder, attempted murder, theft, robbery, knife attacks and assault continue to occur, indicating that the surveillance system is not working effectively.

Major gangs active in the city - cartoon

Zuber Maulana (in jail): Over 50 criminal cases, operates a gang of 25 to 30 members.

Saad Khan alias Maulana: Resident of Chhavani Mangalwara, has 10 to 15 active associates.

Naseem Banne (in jail): 46 criminal cases, gang active in Shajapur, Sehore, Rajgarh and Bhopal with 30 to 35 members.

Vicky Waheed: 39 cases registered, runs a group of about 10 associates involved in extortion.

Aamir Barf: Resident of Budhwara, involved in murder, robbery and drug peddling, with around 10 cases.

Tanzeel: Over 20 criminal cases, currently absconding and reportedly operating a gang of about 20 members from Goa.

Kamran, son of Rais: Has three cases registered, reportedly manages gang activities from Aishbagh.

Shoaib Anna: Along with Firoz alias Baba, Shahid Itarsi and Adil Bachcha, allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Rashid Chuha: Runs a gang with more than 40 members, including Chhota Sanu and Bada Sanu, involved in various illegal activities.

Rusi Khan: Resident of Station Bajaria, 15 criminal cases registered, with around 20 gang members.

Police response

Campaigns are being conducted to increase surveillance on active gangs and history-sheeters. Continuous monitoring of suspicious activities is being carried out. Regular checking and verification of criminals are also being conducted.

Sanjay Kumar, Bhopal Police Commissioner