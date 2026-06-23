One Dead, Five Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Car On Jabalpur-Raipur Highway -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident occurred on Jabalpur-Raipur National Highway claiming one life and leaving five people critically injured, as reported on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Barela area on Monday night, leaving one person dead and five others seriously injured.

According to information, the accident occurred between 8 pm and 9 pm near Nagaghati when a speeding truck rammed into a car from behind.

The impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged.

Disturbing VISUALS surface:

#WATCH | Speeding Truck Rams Into Car On Jabalpur-Raipur Highway; One Loses Life, Five Injured pic.twitter.com/WwWPibZCEh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 23, 2026

The video of the damaged car has also surfaced on social media showing the badly damaged car, which can help gauge the intensity of the collision.

Passengers were returning from Raipur

Police said all the passengers in the car were returning to Chandia in Umaria district after attending an engagement ceremony in Raipur. There were 7 people in the vehicle.

One of the passengers, identified as Rajesh Sharma alias Pappu, a resident of Sidhi, died on the spot.

Five others, including Anil Sharma, Pankaj Sharma, and Anil Dwivedi, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Another person sitting in the back seat was reported safe.

After receiving information, Barela police reached the spot and, with the help of local residents, rescued the injured trapped inside the damaged vehicle.

The accident disrupted traffic on the highway for some time before police cleared the route.

Regarding the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Suryakant Sharma stated that the accident occurred after a trailer truck rammed into the vehicle from behind.

Police arrived at the scene, oversaw relief and rescue operations, and sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police are currently investigating the matter, looking into the causes of the accident and the role of the trailer driver.

Further details are awaited in the matter.