One Dead, 13 Injured After Bus Overturns At Ken-Betwa Project Site In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying workers overturned at the Dho dhan Dam site in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, killing one worker and injuring 13 others. The workers were employed in the Ken-Betwa Link Project and were preparing to return to their rooms after completing their shift when the bus suddenly moved forward and overturned. The injured workers were taken to hospitals for treatment, while the cause of the accident remains unconfirmed.

According to preliminary information, more than 40 workers employed by NCC Ltd. were preparing to return to their rooms after finishing work. As the workers were boarding the bus, it suddenly moved forward and overturned, leaving several workers injured.

The accident caused panic at the site. The injured workers were first taken to the hospital in Bijawar for initial treatment. Doctors later referred them to the district hospital in Chhatarpur for further medical care.

An unidentified worker, aged around 45, died in the incident. Doctors examined him at the district hospital and declared him dead. Several injured workers were reportedly in serious condition.

Most Injured Workers From UP, Bihar

Most of the injured workers were reportedly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Those injured included Ramakant Thakur (42), from Mau district; Vakil Chauhan (35), from Ballia; Surender Prasad (54), from Bihar; Krishna Singh (25), from Gorakhpur; Omprakash Yadav (26), from Bhaushor in Bamitha; Pramod Gaur (36), from Chandauli; and Shyam Sundar (35), from Shamsherpur.

Others injured in the accident were Munnilal Sahni (42), from Bihar; Sunny Jisad (19), from Janeva Katra; Arvind (23) and Ramesh (30), from Chandauli; and Vilaster Sahni (45), from Deoria. Rahul Singh and Deepu were also reported to have sustained injuries.

Cause of Accident Yet to Be Confirmed

Initial reports raised the possibility of brake failure. However, later information suggested that the bus suddenly moved forward on its own while the workers were boarding it and then overturned.