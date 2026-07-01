16 Injured After Passenger Bus Overturns In MP's Shivpuri; Driver, Staff Flee Scene

Private Bus Overturns Near Shivpuri, 16 Injured As Driver and Staff Flee | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A private passenger bus, fully loaded with passengers, lost control and overturned on the roadside along the Magarda-Dubera route in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. 16 injured As Driver and Staff Flee the scene.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning within the limits of the Bairad police station in Shivpuri.

According to reports, the private bus was travelling from Agra village to Shivpuri with passengers around 10:00 AM on Wednesday. Before reaching Bairad, near Kakrai village, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the roadside.

Panic and screams erupted among the passengers after the accident.

Nearby villagers immediately rushed to the site and safely rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus.

Those injured in the accident include Lalita Adivasi, Dhanvanti Adivasi, Nyasi Adivasi, Narayani Adivasi, Rati Adivasi, Vidya Yadav, Machhla Adivasi, Biro Adivasi, Pancho Adivasi, Sunita Dhakad, Hotam Yadav, Halki Adivasi, Shanti Kushwaha, Shanti Dhakad, Ramkali Adivasi, and Pappu Adivasi.

Upon receiving the information, the Bairad police and a health department team arrived at the scene.

The injured were transported to the Bairad Community Health Center via ambulances and other vehicles.

All are currently undergoing treatment.

Reports indicate that the condition of most of the injured is out of danger.

Eyewitnesses suggest that the driver may have dozed off, although the police have not officially confirmed this.

Immediately after the accident, the driver and other bus staff fled the scene.

The police have registered a case, seized the bus, and initiated an investigation