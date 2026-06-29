BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Hands Over ₹10 Water Bottle To Shivpuri Woman Amid Protest Over Water, Power Shortage; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi handing over a ₹10 bottle of water to a woman, while villagers complained about electricity and water shortage, went viral on social media on Monday.

In the viral video, MLA Pritam Lodhi can be seen talking to villagers and assuring them that their problems would be resolved soon.

During the conversation, he is also heard saying, "If you do not vote for me, then who will you vote for?" This question sparked a separate discussion on social media.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Hands ₹10 Water Bottle To Woman While Villagers Confront Him Over Power, Water Shortages In MP's #Shivpuri, Video Goes Viral#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/aMLVCkIPc5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 29, 2026

A woman in the crowd, holding her child, can also be seen raising the issue of drinking water. In response, the MLA took a ₹10 bottle of water from his vehicle and handed it to her.

The moment was captured on video, and some people present were heard commenting on the incident.

According to information, villagers in Shivpuri district had been facing electricity and water shortages for a long time.

Irked by this, they surrounded the MLA’s car as soon as they spotted him in a village under the Pichhore Assembly constituency.

Villagers, including women, gathered and raised concerns over frequent power cuts and a shortage of drinking water, saying these issues had been affecting their daily lives for several days.

They also told the MLA that the village transformer had been out of order for nearly two months, disrupting electricity supply. The MLA assured them that he would speak to the concerned officials and get the issue resolved.

Pritam Lodhi said he has been regularly visiting villages in his constituency and that solving public problems is his priority. He promised that the electricity and water issues would be addressed as soon as possible.

The video of the interaction continues to circulate widely on social media, while residents are waiting to see how quickly the promised solutions are implemented.