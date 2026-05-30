'Over ₹25k Crore Spent On Water Schemes, Yet People Struggle For Drinking Water,' LoP Umang Singhar's Dig At Govt -- VIDEO

'Over ₹25k Crore Spent On Water Schemes, Yet People Struggle For Drinking Water,' Says LoP Umang Singhar -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Saturday took to his official X handle to highlight the graveness of water shortage in various parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Through a video, he also revealed the total expenditure allotted to government water supply schemes like ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and condemned the government for still not being able to provide enough water to the residents.

In the video, Singhar could be heard saying, “Aaj pradesh ka sabse bada sankat sirf garmi nahi, pani ka bhi hai, jeevan ka pradesh ke alag-alag hisson se darane walo tasveerien samne aa rahi hain.”

(Today, the state's biggest crisis is not just the scorching heat, but also the crisis of water and survival. Disturbing and alarming pictures are emerging from different parts of the state.)

मध्यप्रदेश में आज सबसे बड़ा संकट सिर्फ गर्मी का नहीं, बल्कि पानी और जीवन का संकट है।



आदिवासी क्षेत्रों, बुंदेलखंड और महाकौशल से भयावह तस्वीरें सामने आ रही हैं। महिलाएं और बच्चे कई किलोमीटर दूर से पानी लाने को मजबूर हैं, जबकि कई जगह मासूम अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर गड्ढों से पानी… pic.twitter.com/zjYpEezSkk — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) May 30, 2026

He further added, “Kayi aadivasi kshetron me to halat ye hai ki pani bharne kayo kilometer door jana pada raha hai, ye sthiti Bundelkhand, Mahakaushal me ho rahi hai…Kayi bacchon ko jaan jokhim e daal kar pani lena pad raha hai.”

(In many tribal areas, the situation has become so severe that people have to travel several kilometres to fetch water. Similar conditions are being witnessed in the Bundelkhand and Mahakoshal regions. In some places, children are being forced to risk their lives to collect water.)

With this, he questioned the state government saying, “How come the government could not make necessary water supply arrangements when the weather department had already warned of severe temperatures?”

Shortage even after ₹25k crore expenditure

He said the government had claimed provisions of approximately ₹25k crore for the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in the year 2024-26 and ₹490 crore for the Rural Water Tap Scheme. But on the ground, the public is yearning for every drop of water.

Singhar further said that while the state's debt has crossed ₹5 lakh crore, basic necessities such as drinking water remain out of reach for many residents.

At the end, he urged the government to focus on solving the water crisis and ensuring access to safe drinking water across Madhya Pradesh.