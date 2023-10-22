 One Candidate Files Papers On Day-1 Of Nomination In Bhopal
Technical glitch delays nomination process

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 07:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only one nomination was filed on the first day of nomination in Bhopal district on Saturday. There are seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the district.

On the day, Devendra Mishra filed his papers as an independent candidate from Bhopal central constituency. Mishra has demanded the “slipper” symbol.

However, the process took over two and half hours as teething problems plagued online transfer of deposit.

Mishra said, “First I was asked for an online deposit, so I made the transfer, but it was not processed due to some technical issue. I urged SDM Aman Mishra for a cash deposit. After fulfilling all the formalities, it was found that the online money transfer was processed. Then the cash deposit receipt was cancelled. The entire process consumed a lot of time.”

SDM Mishra said, “It was the first nomination of these constituency so it took time. Once, the entire process was streamlined, it did not take much time. If online process, once, is streamlined, then it runs smoothly.”

Nomination filing will continue till October 30, but there are four holidays—October 22, 24, 28 and 29. Scrutiny of nomination will be on October 31. Withdrawal will be by November 2.

17 candidates from 13 districts file nominations

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that on the first day of filing the nominations on Saturday, 17 candidates have submitted 20 nomination papers. The candidates from 13 districts have filed the nominations. The last date to file the nominations is October 30.

article-image

